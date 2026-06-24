Concerts in the Park

Enjoy live music under the trees! This outdoor concert series at Island Park features a new band each night across a variety of genres.

Attend concerts each week on Thursday and Friday evenings at Island Park in Springfield, from July 30-Aug. 14. The gates and concessions open at 5:30 p.m., and the music begins at 6 p.m. Admission is $5 per night or free when you bring two non-perishable food cans to donate. Beer, wine, and concessions will be available for purchase. Learn more at willamalane.org/concerts.

Thursday and Friday evenings at Island Park, from July 30-Aug. 14

Gates and concessions open at 5:30 p.m., and concerts take place from 6-8:30 p.m. Each evening includes two sets of live music with a 20-minute intermission.

Admission is $5 per night or free when you bring two non-perishable food cans to donate. Donations support the food pantry at Willamalane Adult Activity Center.

Concert Lineup:

July 31: Skeletons From the Closet

Aug. 6: EastSide AllStars

Aug. 7: Outlaw ‘Shine

Aug. 13: Honey Brown Band

Aug. 14: Sugar Beets

