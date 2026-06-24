© 2026 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Concerts in the Park

concerts in the park, candy apple bleu

Concerts in the Park

Attend concerts each week on Thursday and Friday evenings at Island Park in Springfield, from July 30-Aug. 14. The gates and concessions open at 5:30 p.m., and the music begins at 6 p.m. Admission is $5 per night or free when you bring two non-perishable food cans to donate. Beer, wine, and concessions will be available for purchase. Learn more at willamalane.org/concerts.

Thursday and Friday evenings at Island Park, from July 30-Aug. 14
Gates and concessions open at 5:30 p.m., and concerts take place from 6-8:30 p.m. Each evening includes two sets of live music with a 20-minute intermission.
Admission is $5 per night or free when you bring two non-perishable food cans to donate. Donations support the food pantry at Willamalane Adult Activity Center.

Concert Lineup:

Aug. 6: EastSide AllStars

Aug. 7: Outlaw ‘Shine

Aug. 13: Honey Brown Band

Aug. 14: Sugar Beets

Island Park
Admission is $5 per night or free when you bring two non-perishable food cans to donate.
06:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 6 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Willamalane Park and Recreation District
https://www.willamalane.org/
Island Park
200 West B St.
Springfield, Oregon 97478
541-736-4544
https://www.willamalane.org/island_park.php