Crafts in the Courtyard: Embroidering Northwest Bees

Enjoy the summer evening, meet fellow crafters, and create a keepsake during Crafts in the Courtyard. Learn basic embroidery techniques while stitching a Northwest bee design. Each participant will work from a pre-printed pattern, making it easy to follow along and create a finished piece.

Crafts in the Courtyard is cosponsored by the Craft Center.

Included with regular admission; free for MNCH members and UO ID card holders. Show your Oregon Trail or other EBT card for an admission discount. No pre-registration is required. First come, first served.