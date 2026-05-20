Crafts in the Courtyard: Embroidering Northwest Bees
Crafts in the Courtyard: Embroidering Northwest Bees
Enjoy the summer evening, meet fellow crafters, and create a keepsake during Crafts in the Courtyard. Learn basic embroidery techniques while stitching a Northwest bee design. Each participant will work from a pre-printed pattern, making it easy to follow along and create a finished piece.
Crafts in the Courtyard is cosponsored by the Craft Center.
Included with regular admission; free for MNCH members and UO ID card holders. Show your Oregon Trail or other EBT card for an admission discount. No pre-registration is required. First come, first served.
Museum of Natural and Cultural History
$7 General Admission
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 16 Jul 2026
Museum of Natural and Cultural History
1680 E 15th AvenueEugene, Oregon 97403
(541) 346-3024
mnchvisitorservices@uoregon.edu