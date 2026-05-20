Crafts in the Courtyard: Honeycomb Pattern Copper Bookmarks

Enjoy the summer evening, meet fellow crafters, and create a keepsake during Crafts in the Courtyard. Design a unique copper bookmark using honeycomb-patterned stencils. Participants will learn simple metalworking techniques to create a textured, nature-inspired piece.

Crafts in the Courtyard is cosponsored by the Craft Center.

Included with regular admission; free for MNCH members and UO ID card holders. Show your Oregon Trail or other EBT card for an admission discount. No pre-registration is required. First come, first served.