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Crafts in the Courtyard: Honeycomb Pattern Copper Bookmarks

Crafts in the Courtyard: Honeycomb Pattern Copper Bookmarks

Enjoy the summer evening, meet fellow crafters, and create a keepsake during Crafts in the Courtyard. Design a unique copper bookmark using honeycomb-patterned stencils. Participants will learn simple metalworking techniques to create a textured, nature-inspired piece.

Crafts in the Courtyard is cosponsored by the Craft Center.
Included with regular admission; free for MNCH members and UO ID card holders. Show your Oregon Trail or other EBT card for an admission discount. No pre-registration is required. First come, first served.

Museum of Natural and Cultural History
$7 General Admission
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 30 Jul 2026

Artist Group Info

mnch@uoregon.edu
Museum of Natural and Cultural History
1680 E 15th Avenue
Eugene, Oregon 97403
(541) 346-3024
mnchvisitorservices@uoregon.edu
https://mnch.uoregon.edu/index.php/visit