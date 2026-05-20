Crafts in the Courtyard: Rock Painting

Enjoy the summer evening, meet fellow crafters, and create a keepsake! Paint bees and native flowers onto small rocks to brighten your garden or outdoor spaces. This relaxing activity is perfect for all skill levels and encourages creativity.

Crafts in the Courtyard is cosponsored by the Craft Center.

Included with regular admission; free for MNCH members and UO ID card holders. Show your Oregon Trail or other EBT card for an admission discount. No pre-registration is required. First come, first served.