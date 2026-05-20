Crafts in the Courtyard: Rock Painting
Crafts in the Courtyard: Rock Painting
Enjoy the summer evening, meet fellow crafters, and create a keepsake! Paint bees and native flowers onto small rocks to brighten your garden or outdoor spaces. This relaxing activity is perfect for all skill levels and encourages creativity.
Crafts in the Courtyard is cosponsored by the Craft Center.
Included with regular admission; free for MNCH members and UO ID card holders. Show your Oregon Trail or other EBT card for an admission discount. No pre-registration is required. First come, first served.
Museum of Natural and Cultural History
$7 General Admission
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 23 Jul 2026
Museum of Natural and Cultural History
1680 E 15th AvenueEugene, Oregon 97403
(541) 346-3024
mnchvisitorservices@uoregon.edu