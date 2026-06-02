Cruisin' Through The Decades: Classic Car Show at The Shedd

Calling all classic car enthusiasts! Join us for an unforgettable experience at the Shedd Classic Car Show, where rare and iconic vehicles from the last ten decades take center stage. This event is a celebration of Eugene heritage the decades we’ve cruised through together!

We are showing vintage cars representing the 100 years of our building: 1926-2026, along burgers, beer, and live music by Lynnea Barry and the Cobblers!