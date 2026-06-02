© 2026 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Cruisin' Through The Decades: Classic Car Show at The Shedd

Cruisin' Through The Decades: Classic Car Show at The Shedd

Calling all classic car enthusiasts! Join us for an unforgettable experience at the Shedd Classic Car Show, where rare and iconic vehicles from the last ten decades take center stage. This event is a celebration of Eugene heritage the decades we’ve cruised through together!
We are showing vintage cars representing the 100 years of our building: 1926-2026, along burgers, beer, and live music by Lynnea Barry and the Cobblers!

The John G. Shedd Institute for the Arts
01:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 26 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

The John G. Shedd Institute for the Arts
(541) 434-7000
info@theshedd.net
https://www.theshedd.org/
The John G. Shedd Institute for the Arts
868 High St.
Eugene, Oregon 97401
(541) 434-7000
https://www.theshedd.org/