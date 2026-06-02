Cruisin' Through The Decades: Classic Car Show at The Shedd
Cruisin' Through The Decades: Classic Car Show at The Shedd
Calling all classic car enthusiasts! Join us for an unforgettable experience at the Shedd Classic Car Show, where rare and iconic vehicles from the last ten decades take center stage. This event is a celebration of Eugene heritage the decades we’ve cruised through together!
We are showing vintage cars representing the 100 years of our building: 1926-2026, along burgers, beer, and live music by Lynnea Barry and the Cobblers!
The John G. Shedd Institute for the Arts
01:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 26 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
The John G. Shedd Institute for the Arts
(541) 434-7000
info@theshedd.net
The John G. Shedd Institute for the Arts
868 High St.Eugene, Oregon 97401
(541) 434-7000