DJ Aaron Davis at Brigadoon!

jazzy...ambient...house music. Immerse yourself in a 'sonic sanctuary where rhythms and soulful frequencies weave a transformative tapestry that transcends the ordinary'...all through deep cuts from DJ Davis' extensive collection of vinyl. Picnics are welcome in the tasting room garden, but artisan cheeseboards, charcuterie, wine and non-alcohol beverages are available for purchase. Plenty of table seating, but feel free to bring lawn chairs and blankets if you like. Please, no smoking or pets on the property tonight. Celebrate the end of the summer music series with us!