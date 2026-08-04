Eugene Mission - Car Show

Join us for the Eugene Mission's 1st Annual Car Show! Saturday, August 29, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM

This free community event is for the whole family. Enjoy the sights and sounds of classic cars, custom builds, music, food, games, and a fun day on campus.

You’ll also have the chance to learn about the lives being changed every day through our transformational programming.

Also featuring an art exhibit with creative work made by Eugene Mission guests. Come help us celebrate their growth, skill, and accomplishments.

Admission is free. Bring your family, invite your friends, and spend the day with us at the Eugene Mission.

Have a vehicle you’d like to register for the show? Contact coryb@eugenemission.org for more information!