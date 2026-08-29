Eugene Opera History Museum Grand Opening
Eugene Opera History Museum Grand Opening
Stop by the Midtown Arts Center for a first look at the Eugene Opera History Museum during Lane Arts Council's First Friday ArtWalk. Enjoy a cookie and a glass of wine while exploring 50 years of Eugene Opera history. Posters, news articles, costumes, and props will be on display. QR codes will guide museum-goers to video and sound clips highlighting a dozen past productions.
All attendees are invited to enter a drawing for two free tickets to Macbeth, Eugene Opera’s opening production of its 50th Anniversary season!
Midtown Arts Center
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 4 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Eugene Opera
541-485-3985
info@eugeneopera.org
Artist Group Info
kari@eugeneopera.org
Midtown Arts Center
174 E. 16th Ave.Eugene, Oregon 97401