Eugene's August 7th First Friday ArtWalk Highlight

Eugene, OR – Explore Downtown Eugene’s vibrant arts scene during the August 7th First Friday ArtWalk. Stop by the Farmers Market Pavilion (85 E 8th Ave) from 5:30pm-8:00pm to explore the Artist Marketplace and pick up your ArtWalk Guide before visiting the many galleries and arts venues of downtown Eugene. The monthly First Friday ArtWalk is presented by Lane Arts Council and is always FREE.

Farmers Market Pavilion Highlight: Art Studio Demo Day

Try your hand at wheel-throwing, rug-tufting, screen printing, wax carving, mandala-making and more! Local arts organizations FUSE Jewelry Collective, Maude Kerns Art Center, Whiteaker Printmakers, Clay Space, EUGENE BRiGHT Parade, and Wildling Collaborative Arts welcome you to engage with demonstrations and hands-on activities, learn about public art classes and workshops, and get inspired by the wealth of arts opportunities available in our community!

August First Friday ArtWalk Sponsors:

EUGENE BRiGHT Parade: A community celebration of KiNDNESS. Illuminate Downtown Eugene with the 2026 BRiGHT Parade on Saturday, September 26th at 7:30pm. See human-powered and electric art in motion and stay for the AfterParty too! There are four ways you can participate: make an entry, volunteer on parade day, donate or sponsor and, of course, be there! Entry applications are open now at eugenebrightparade.com

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ArtWalk is supported by funds from the Oregon Arts Commission, a policy-making and advisory body within the Oregon Business Development Department, funded by the State of Oregon and the National Endowment for the Arts.