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Fire Resistant Plants You Can Add to Your Landscape

Fire Resistant Plants You Can Add to Your Landscape

What can a homeowner do to protect their home from wildfire? One strategy that can be implemented to reduce fuel and fire hazards is to incorporate fire resistant plants into the landscape. In this class we will review groundcovers, perennials, shrubs, and trees that are known to be fire resistant. Keep in mind that fire resistant does not mean fireproof!

This lecture is part of the Lincoln County Master Gardener™ Fall Education Series. Events are free but, registration is requested.

Siletz Public Library
01:30 PM - 02:30 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Lincoln County Master Gardener Association
541-574-6534
lincolnmg@oregonstate.edu
https://www.orcoastmga.org./

Artist Group Info

lincolnmg@oregonstate.edu
Siletz Public Library
255 SE S Gaither St.
Siletz, Oregon 97380
(541) 444-2855
https://siletz.aspendiscovery.org