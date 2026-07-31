Fire Resistant Plants You Can Add to Your Landscape

What can a homeowner do to protect their home from wildfire? One strategy that can be implemented to reduce fuel and fire hazards is to incorporate fire resistant plants into the landscape. In this class we will review groundcovers, perennials, shrubs, and trees that are known to be fire resistant. Keep in mind that fire resistant does not mean fireproof!

This lecture is part of the Lincoln County Master Gardener™ Fall Education Series. Events are free but, registration is requested.