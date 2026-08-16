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For Artsake Gallery in Nye Beach has Sharon Greenwood as their new Guest Artist

For Artsake Gallery in Nye Beach has Sharon Greenwood as their new Guest Artist

Sharon Greenwood, potter, carver, and sculptor, will be the Guest Artist at For Artsake Gallery from Sept 1st through October 31st. Come to Nye Beach to experience her work and that of our nine co-op artists. Gallery Hours are 11-5 daily through September, beginning October 1st open daily except for Tuesdays.

For Artsake Gallery
11:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Oct 31, 2026.

Artist Group Info

Sharon Greenwood
https://sharongreenwood.com/
For Artsake Gallery
258 NW Coast st
Newport, Oregon 97365
5415749070
http://www.forartsakegallery.com/