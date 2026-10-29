Please join us for a FREE Estate Planning Seminar at ShelterCare, where we’ll explore the essential elements of an estate plan and provide helpful information to consider as you create or update your own plan.

Whether you’re just getting started or it’s been years since you last reviewed your plan, this informal educational session is designed to help you better understand your options with estate planning and the importance of keeping your plans current.

We’ll discuss topics such as wills and trusts, how to avoid probate, beneficiary designations, powers of attorney, tips to reduce your tax burden, and ways to incorporate charitable giving into your overall estate-planning goals.

There will also be an opportunity to ask questions.

Seating is limited. Please RSVP by emailing jhilliard@sheltercare.org. We will follow up with attendees before the event to confirm!