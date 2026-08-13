Free Herbalism Project: RootsTalk
Free Herbalism Project: RootsTalk
Join us for the Free Herbalism Project: RootsTalk on August 22nd! RootsTalk is a free, family-friendly community event by Mountain Rose Herbs hosted at Oak Hill School in Eugene, OR. Attendees will enjoy educational presentations, hands-on workshops, local community vendors and non-profit partners, food truck fare, live music, and more!
Oak Hill School
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Mountain Rose Herbs
800-879-3337
hlarson@mountainroseherbs.com
Oak Hill School
86397 Eldon Schafer DrEugene, Oregon 97405
541-744-0954
office@oakhillschool.net