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Free Herbalism Project: RootsTalk

Free Herbalism Project: RootsTalk

Join us for the Free Herbalism Project: RootsTalk on August 22nd! RootsTalk is a free, family-friendly community event by Mountain Rose Herbs hosted at Oak Hill School in Eugene, OR. Attendees will enjoy educational presentations, hands-on workshops, local community vendors and non-profit partners, food truck fare, live music, and more!

Oak Hill School
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Mountain Rose Herbs
800-879-3337
hlarson@mountainroseherbs.com
https://mountainroseherbs.com
Oak Hill School
86397 Eldon Schafer Dr
Eugene, Oregon 97405
541-744-0954
office@oakhillschool.net
http://www.oakhillschool.net