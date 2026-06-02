Freedom Market Arts/Crafts/Food/Music
Freedom Market Arts/Crafts/Food/Music
Craft herbals, local food and live music, family friendly arts/crafts/seasonal produce market. Come for the goodies, stay for the great community vibes. Join the corn hole toss. Buy, barter and gift. Venue is a local family farm. New vendors contact capncook1131@protonmail.com. www.freedommarketoregon.com.
Williams Family Farm
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 14 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Freedom Market
541-505-1523
capncook1131@protonmail.com
Artist Group Info
morathistle@gmail.com
Williams Family Farm
83531 Rodgers RoadCreswell, Oregon 97426