© 2026 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Freedom Market Arts/Crafts/Food/Music

Freedom Market Arts/Crafts/Food/Music

Craft herbals, local food and live music, family friendly arts/crafts/seasonal produce market. Come for the goodies, stay for the great community vibes. Join the corn hole toss. Buy, barter and gift. Venue is a local family farm. New vendors contact capncook1131@protonmail.com. www.freedommarketoregon.com.

Williams Family Farm
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 14 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Freedom Market
541-505-1523
capncook1131@protonmail.com

Artist Group Info

morathistle@gmail.com
Williams Family Farm
83531 Rodgers Road
Creswell, Oregon 97426