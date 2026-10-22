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Gallery Calapooia First Friday Reception

Gallery Calapooia First Friday Reception

Gallery Calapooia celebrates the work of two members of this artists' cooperative. Pat Spark is a textile artist. She is currently exploring the art of using gel lates and hand painting on silk scarves. Linda Herd is an aspiring metalsmith. Copper is her metal of choice while silver remains unaffordable. Anticlastic forming and wire braiding/twisting are the skills she's learning now. Stop by the gallery to see the latest work by these artists and join us for libations and snacks.

Gallery Calapooia
Free
06:00 PM - 08:00 AM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Gallery Calapooia
(541)971-5701
info@gallerycalapooia.com
gallerycalapooia.com

Artist Group Info

Linda J Herd
herdesign@comcast.net
Gallery Calapooia
222 First Avenue West
Albany, Oregon 97321
(541)971-5701
info@gallerycalapooia.com
https://www.gallerycalapooia.com/