Gallery Calapooia First Friday Reception

Gallery Calapooia celebrates the work of two members of this artists' cooperative. Pat Spark is a textile artist. She is currently exploring the art of using gel lates and hand painting on silk scarves. Linda Herd is an aspiring metalsmith. Copper is her metal of choice while silver remains unaffordable. Anticlastic forming and wire braiding/twisting are the skills she's learning now. Stop by the gallery to see the latest work by these artists and join us for libations and snacks.