Garrette T. Willie at Music on the Halfshell

At just 26 years old, Garrett T. Wilie has towering stature and a deep gravel-soaked voice that channels the weight of an artist who has lived every shade of the blues. His presence is undeniable, his performances are electric no gimmicks, no fluff, just raw shredding, searing tone and solos that rip through the room.

MOTHS was founded in 1992 and has grown to become one of the premier summer music events in the Pacific Northwest. The free series is held on Tuesday evenings at Nichols Band Shell on the Umpqua River in Stewart Park, in beautiful Roseburg.

This year’s line-up of eight shows begins on June 23rd. Each of these family friendly concerts are from 7:00-9:00pm.

Bring your blanket and join us for our 34th season!

