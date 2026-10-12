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GATHERED: A Fall Guest Artist Workshop

GATHERED: A Fall Guest Artist Workshop

Serene Abundance Studio Space in Old Town Florence will host GATHERED, a special Fall guest workshop by expressive arts therapist, Heather LeCompte, on Saturday, October 24th from 1 to 4pm. Participants will create a folk-art inspired paper quilt workshop with rich seasonal colors, layered textures, and handmade details, with no prior art experience required. All tools and materials included.
Pre-registration required, and space is limited- call 541-590-3877 or visit our event registration page to sign up today!

Serene Abundance Studio Space
50
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Serene Abundance Studio Space
(541) 590-3877
inbox@sereneabundancemagic.com
https://www.sassflo.com/
Serene Abundance Studio Space
148 Maple Street, Suite B
Florence, Oregon 97439
541-590-3877
inbox@sereneabundancemagic.com
https://www.sassflo.com