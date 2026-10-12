GATHERED: A Fall Guest Artist Workshop

Serene Abundance Studio Space in Old Town Florence will host GATHERED, a special Fall guest workshop by expressive arts therapist, Heather LeCompte, on Saturday, October 24th from 1 to 4pm. Participants will create a folk-art inspired paper quilt workshop with rich seasonal colors, layered textures, and handmade details, with no prior art experience required. All tools and materials included.

Pre-registration required, and space is limited- call 541-590-3877 or visit our event registration page to sign up today!