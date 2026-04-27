Gemini Thesaurus, Photographs by Michael T. Williams.
Gemini Thesaurus, Photographs by Michael T. Williams.
Gemini Thesaurus, Photographs by Michael T. Williams.
Showing from May 9 through June 30, 2026
There will be an artist reception on Saturday, May 9 from 1:00 to 4:00 pm.
The O'Brien Photo Gallery
2833 Willamette, Ste. B, Eugene, Oregon 97405
Phone: (541) 729-3572
Open Tuesday through Friday from 9 - 5 pm. Call to be sure we're open.
Email: picmac1945@gmail.com
Website: https://www.waltobrien.net/the-o-brien-photo-gallery.
The O'Brien Photo Gallery
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM, every day through May 09, 2026.
Event Supported By
The O'Brien Photo Gallery
541-729-3572
picmac1945@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Michael T. Williams
mtwilliams@nu-world.com
The O'Brien Photo Gallery
2833 Willamette, Ste. BEugene, Oregon 97405
541-729-3572
picmac1945@gmail.com