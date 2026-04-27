Gemini Thesaurus, Photographs by Michael T. Williams.

Showing from May 9 through June 30, 2026

There will be an artist reception on Saturday, May 9 from 1:00 to 4:00 pm.

The O'Brien Photo Gallery

2833 Willamette, Ste. B, Eugene, Oregon 97405

Phone: (541) 729-3572

Open Tuesday through Friday from 9 - 5 pm. Call to be sure we're open.

Email: picmac1945@gmail.com

Website: https://www.waltobrien.net/the-o-brien-photo-gallery.