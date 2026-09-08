Ghostbusters in Concert
Ghostbusters in Concert
Experience the beloved 1984 classic film like never before, with the music accompanied by an onstage orchestra that tours with the production. Audience members will enjoy the ultimate movie concert experience as Ghostbusters is presented on a large HD cinema screen, fully synced to a live performance of Academy Award®-winning composer Elmer Berstein’s spine-tingling score.
The Hult Center
$35 - $62
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sun, 20 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Hult Presents
The Hult Center
One Eugene Center (7th and Willamette)Eugene, Oregon 97401
5416825000
info@balletfantastique.org