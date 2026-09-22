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Hand Sew a Black Cat Ornament Workshop

Hand Sew a Black Cat Ornament Workshop

Sunday, October 25, 2026 – 1:00 – 3:00 PM
Hand Sew A Black Cat (Ornament or Keychain)
Location: Overlap Self Care Superstore (136 S 6th St Spfld)
Ages 18+

Create a tiny felt feline to keep, gift, or carry with you! In this cozy hands-on workshop, you’ll learn basic hand-sewing stitches as you sew and embellish your own stuffed cat from soft wool-blend felt. Your finished cat can become a charming ornament, a tiny stuffed toy, or a keychain. We’ll start with simple sewing techniques before adding your own personality through embellishments and details. Black cats will be our inspiration, with other felt colors available if you want to create a different-colored kitty. No previous sewing experience is needed – just bring your creativity and imagination!

Overlap Self-Care Super Store
45
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 25 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Moon & Hare Studio
5417018064
moonandharestudio@gmail.com
www.moonandharestudio.com

Artist Group Info

Moon & Hare Studio
moonandharestudio@gmail.com
https://moonandharestudio.com/product/lino-printed-banner-workshop/
Overlap Self-Care Super Store
136 S 6th Street
Springfield, Oregon