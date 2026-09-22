Hand Sew a Black Cat Ornament Workshop

Sunday, October 25, 2026 – 1:00 – 3:00 PM

Hand Sew A Black Cat (Ornament or Keychain)

Location: Overlap Self Care Superstore (136 S 6th St Spfld)

Ages 18+

Create a tiny felt feline to keep, gift, or carry with you! In this cozy hands-on workshop, you’ll learn basic hand-sewing stitches as you sew and embellish your own stuffed cat from soft wool-blend felt. Your finished cat can become a charming ornament, a tiny stuffed toy, or a keychain. We’ll start with simple sewing techniques before adding your own personality through embellishments and details. Black cats will be our inspiration, with other felt colors available if you want to create a different-colored kitty. No previous sewing experience is needed – just bring your creativity and imagination!