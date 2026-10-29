Heart of the Valley End of Life Resource Fair
Heart of the Valley End of Life Resource Fair
Learning about end of life topics in community will transform discussions with friends and family into meaningful, compassionate conversations about values, wishes, and care. We hope you can join us for an afternoon of connection, exploration, and inspiration. There will be 25 exhibitors and nine informative sessions.
It is presented by Corvallis Parks and Recreation and the Heart of the Valley End-of-Life Community with financial support from Lumina Hospice and Palliative Care. All ages; free event.
Corvallis Community Center
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Heart of the Valley End of Life Community
heartofvalleyeolc@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
naomi.hirsch@gmail.com
Corvallis Community Center
2601 NW Tyler Ave.Corvallis, Oregon 97330
(541) 766-6959
c3@corvallisoregon.gov