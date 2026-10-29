Heart of the Valley End of Life Resource Fair

Learning about end of life topics in community will transform discussions with friends and family into meaningful, compassionate conversations about values, wishes, and care. We hope you can join us for an afternoon of connection, exploration, and inspiration. There will be 25 exhibitors and nine informative sessions.

It is presented by Corvallis Parks and Recreation and the Heart of the Valley End-of-Life Community with financial support from Lumina Hospice and Palliative Care. All ages; free event.