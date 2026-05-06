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Higher Healing Faire

Higher Healing Faire

Enjoy Higher Healing in Eugene with Energy Healers, Tarot Readers, Cuaranderismo, Tao Healing, Aura Photos, Crystals, Sacret Art & Jewelrey, Chair Massage, Sound Healing, Quantum Healing, Sacred Water, Plant Medicine and more at the Eugene Garden Club on May 16th from 10am-5pm. Free Admission, while sessions with healers and readers are offered for discounted rates to help the community with healing. This will be at the Eugene Garden Club, 1645 High Street, Eugene.

Eugene Garden Club
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026

Event Supported By

Higher Healing Faire
manifestingih@outlook.com
https://www.facebook.com/events/4396439147255046
Eugene Garden Club
1645 High Street
Eugene, Oregon 97401
contact@eugenegardenclub.org
https://eugenegardenclub.org/