Higher Healing Faire

Enjoy Higher Healing in Eugene with Energy Healers, Tarot Readers, Cuaranderismo, Tao Healing, Aura Photos, Crystals, Sacret Art & Jewelrey, Chair Massage, Sound Healing, Quantum Healing, Sacred Water, Plant Medicine and more at the Eugene Garden Club on May 16th from 10am-5pm. Free Admission, while sessions with healers and readers are offered for discounted rates to help the community with healing. This will be at the Eugene Garden Club, 1645 High Street, Eugene.