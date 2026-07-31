How to Build a Cloche... and Why Do You Need One?
How to Build a Cloche... and Why Do You Need One?
Gardening along the coast can be challenging especially when it comes to those heat loving vegetables we all like to grow; tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers and basil to name a few. Adding a cloche could be a fairly inexpensive solution to that problem. Come see a cloche model and learn how to build your own.
This lecture is part of the Lincoln County Master Gardener™ Fall Education Series. Events are free, but registration is requested.
Driftwood Public Library
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Lincoln County Master Gardener Association
541-574-6534
lincolnmg@oregonstate.edu
Artist Group Info
lincolnmg@oregonstate.edu
Driftwood Public Library
801 SW Hwy 101 #201Lincoln City, Oregon 97367
541-996-2277
librarian@lincolncity.org