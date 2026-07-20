HWY 126 FeedLot's "Rural Saturday Market"

We are kicking off our first Hwy 126 FeedLot "Saturday Rural Market", come down and see what we have going on. We are located at 5590 W11th Ave in Eugene. There will be some music, food, & an assortment of vendors with their had crafted items to vintage garage sale items all for sale. We have transformed this 1936 feed store into a new community event space. The space is available for rent, if you need a space give us a call or stop by.