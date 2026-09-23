Ido Radon: “Artist Talk”

University of Oregon 2026-27 Visiting Artist Lecture Series

Presented by the Department of Art and Center for Art Research

Ido Radon will give a talk on recent exhibitions, form and content, negation, structures, mechanical joinery, the utopian impulse, the artist-spectator-artwork triangle, maintaining productive tension, and history.

Radon is an artist and writer whose practice is an attempt to give form to the abstractions that shape contemporary life in order to make them thinkable. Radon has made solo exhibitions at Afternoon Projects, (Vancouver, BC), Air de Paris (Paris), Artspeak (Vancouver, BC), Ditch Projects (Springfield, OR), Et al. (San Francisco), ILY2 (Portland), Jupiter Woods (London), Pied-à-terre (San Francisco), Romance (Pittsburgh), and Veronica (Seattle) and shown work at Portland Institute for Contemporary Art, the Belkin Art Gallery, and the Henry Art Gallery. Her exhibition Men make their own history.... was commissioned by Lumi Tan for the 2026 Converge45 triennial. An autodidact, Radon holds a BS in Political Science from California Polytechnic University and an MFA from the University of British Columbia. She is the Director of SOCIETY, a space for contemporary art and its histories and discourses.

