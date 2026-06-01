Jackie Venson at Music on the Halfshell, Roseburg

Heralded as one of Austin’s rising stars and a legend in the making, Jackie Venson has established herself as one of the most commanding performers to come out of Texas. Whether it’s Texas blues, eclectic electro-funk and rock, or deep soul, Venson is a memorizing artist.

MOTHS was founded in 1992 and has grown to become one of the premier summer music events in the Pacific Northwest. The free series is held on Tuesday evenings at Nichols Band Shell on the Umpqua River in Stewart Park, in beautiful Roseburg.

This year’s line-up of eight shows begins on June 23rd. Each of these family friendly concerts are from 7:00-9:00pm.

