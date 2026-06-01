John Jorgenson at Music on the HalfShell in Roseburg
John Jorgenson at Music on the HalfShell in Roseburg
MOTHS was founded in 1992 and has grown to become one of the premier summer music events in the Pacific Northwest. The free series is held on Tuesday evenings at Nichols Band Shell on the Umpqua River in Stewart Park, in beautiful Roseburg.
This year’s line-up of eight shows begins on June 23rd. Each of these family friendly concerts are from 7:00-9:00pm.
Music on the Halfshell
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 23 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Music on the Halfshell
n/a
infor@halfshell.org
Artist Group Info
John Jorgenson
Music on the Halfshell
Stewart ParkRoseburg, Oregon 97470
info@halfshell.org