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John Jorgenson at Music on the HalfShell in Roseburg

John Jorgenson at Music on the HalfShell in Roseburg

MOTHS was founded in 1992 and has grown to become one of the premier summer music events in the Pacific Northwest. The free series is held on Tuesday evenings at Nichols Band Shell on the Umpqua River in Stewart Park, in beautiful Roseburg.

This year’s line-up of eight shows begins on June 23rd. Each of these family friendly concerts are from 7:00-9:00pm.

Music on the Halfshell
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 23 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Music on the Halfshell
n/a
infor@halfshell.org
https://www.halfshell.org/

Artist Group Info

John Jorgenson
Music on the Halfshell
Stewart Park
Roseburg, Oregon 97470
info@halfshell.org
https://www.halfshell.org/