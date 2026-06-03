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Joy of Gardening Conference

Joy of Gardening Conference

Treat yourself this summer to a 2-day educational event at this year’s Oregon Master Gardener Association Joy of Gardening Conference, July 10-11 at the OSU Alumni Center in Corvallis.
We have two fantastic keynotes: Friday, Dr. Leslie Madsen and Saturday Andrew Millison.
The Joy of Gardening Conference has something for everyone. Over 30 instructors are scheduled to speak on a variety of topics ranging from planting in a changing climate and becoming certified bee steward to the latest in home garden science and growing a cut flower garden. There is something for everyone.
For Fun there will be a Garden Trivia Live with prizes! Join in the fun and test your garden knowledge.

CH2M Hill Alumni Center, OSU Campus
$50
08:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Jul 11, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Oregon Master Gardener Association
5418253837
crusch3837@gmail.com
omga.org

Artist Group Info

N/A
crusch3837@gmail.com
CH2M Hill Alumni Center, OSU Campus
725 SW 26th Street
Corvallis, Oregon 97331
https://blogs.oregonstate.edu/alumnicenter2/