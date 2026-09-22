Learn Lino Printing & Create a Banner Workshop!
Learn Lino Printing & Create a Banner Workshop!
Sunday, October 11, 2026 – 1:00 – 3:00 PM
Lino Printed Banner
Location: The Public House (418 A St Spfld)
Ages 8+
Design, carve, and print your own one-of-a-kind fabric banner! You’ll learn the basics of lino carving as you create a simple design, then use your hand-carved block to print it onto fabric. No previous experience is needed, and I’ll guide you through each step. You’ll go home with your hand-carved lino block and a finished banner, ready to hang on a wall, door, or anywhere in your home that could use a little handmade charm.
The Public House
45-70
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 11 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Moon & Hare Studio
5417018064
moonandharestudio@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Moon & Hare Studio
moonandharestudio@gmail.com
The Public House
418 A StreetSpringfield , Oregon 97477