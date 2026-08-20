This year, Central Oregon LandWatch is celebrating 40 years of defending and planning for a livable future. Our 2026 Livable Future Forum brings an inspiring crew of storytellers and changemakers to Bend to explore how we can create a livable, just, and ecologically vibrant future in the face of profound challenges.

Filmmaker, entrepreneur, and engineer Dr. Len Necefer, alpinist Graham Zimmerman, conservation photographer Morgan Heim, filmmaker Veronica Wood, and author Emma Marris will share their hard-earned insights with us.