Live Model Drawing/Painting Session

PAINT/DRAW DRESSED LIVE MODELS IN A RELAXED ENVIRONMENT

LIVE MODEL DRAWING/PAINTING

FOR ALL LEVELS

SATURDAY, JULY 25TH SATURDAY, AUGUST 8TH

SATURDAY, AUGUST 29TH

10:00 AM -1:00 PM

HILDA RUEDA STUDIO

250 BROADALBIN ST. SW, SUITE 113, ALBANY

All skill levels are welcome to join this painting group session. A dressed live model will pose for 3 hours, for artists to paint or draw. There are no instructions and no materials provided. The purpose of this group is to have artists who are interested in drawing or painting human form, to have a live model as a reference to paint from and enjoy the camaraderie of other artists. Participants will be charged $20 which includes model fees. Space is limited. Please RSVP at hildalockley@hotmail.com

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT HILDA AT 832-465-1641

