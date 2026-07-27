Live Model Drawing/Painting Session
Live Model Drawing/Painting Session
PAINT/DRAW DRESSED LIVE MODELS IN A RELAXED ENVIRONMENT
LIVE MODEL DRAWING/PAINTING
FOR ALL LEVELS
SATURDAY, JULY 25TH SATURDAY, AUGUST 8TH
SATURDAY, AUGUST 29TH
10:00 AM -1:00 PM
HILDA RUEDA STUDIO
250 BROADALBIN ST. SW, SUITE 113, ALBANY
All skill levels are welcome to join this painting group session. A dressed live model will pose for 3 hours, for artists to paint or draw. There are no instructions and no materials provided. The purpose of this group is to have artists who are interested in drawing or painting human form, to have a live model as a reference to paint from and enjoy the camaraderie of other artists. Participants will be charged $20 which includes model fees. Space is limited. Please RSVP at hildalockley@hotmail.com
FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT HILDA AT 832-465-1641
Saturday: 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM