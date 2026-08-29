Macbeth - From Shakespeare's Play to Verdi's Opera
Macbeth - From Shakespeare's Play to Verdi's Opera
Why witches? What went wrong with the Macbeths? And how did Shakespeare's tragedy become one of Verdi's greatest operas?
Join Marilyn Farwell (Professor Emerita of English, UO; longtime opera critic for The Register-Guard) and Ashley Hastings (Eugene Opera Board President; composer-librettist) for a FREE talk and video presentation exploring the journey from stage to stage.
Downtown Eugene Public Library
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 13 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Eugene Opera
541-485-3985
info@eugeneopera.org
Artist Group Info
kari@eugeneopera.org
Downtown Eugene Public Library
100 West 10th AvenueEugene, Oregon 97401
541-682-5450