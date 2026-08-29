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Macbeth - From Shakespeare's Play to Verdi's Opera

Macbeth - From Shakespeare's Play to Verdi's Opera

Why witches? What went wrong with the Macbeths? And how did Shakespeare's tragedy become one of Verdi's greatest operas?

Join Marilyn Farwell (Professor Emerita of English, UO; longtime opera critic for The Register-Guard) and Ashley Hastings (Eugene Opera Board President; composer-librettist) for a FREE talk and video presentation exploring the journey from stage to stage.

Downtown Eugene Public Library
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 13 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Eugene Opera
541-485-3985
info@eugeneopera.org
https://eugeneopera.org/

Artist Group Info

kari@eugeneopera.org
Downtown Eugene Public Library
100 West 10th Avenue
Eugene, Oregon 97401
541-682-5450
https://www.eugene-or.gov/4422/Eugene-Public-Library