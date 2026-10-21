Make a Light Up Moon Lamp Craft Party
Make a Light Up Moon Lamp Craft Party
Sunday, November 22, 2026 ~ 1:00 – 3:00 PM
Make a Moon Lamp
Location: The Public House (418 A St Spfld)
Ages 8+
Enjoy a creative night out with family or friends as you make your own light-up moon. No skills needed! This beginner-friendly project is relaxing, fun, and easy make. Learn simple techniques while you sculpt and decorate a magical moon lamp that lights up from within. Get crafty with your favorite people as you make your own light-up moon. You’ll feel like a master sculptor using some simple techniques. No experience needed. Just come ready to play, laugh, and get creative! Leave with your own handmade moon lamp and an experience to remember.
The Public House
$40 - 70
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 22 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Moon and Hare Studio
5417018064
moonandharestudio@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Chrissy Bernards
moonandharestudio@gmail.com
The Public House
418 A StreetSpringfield , Oregon 97477