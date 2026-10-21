Make a Light Up Moon Lamp Craft Party

Sunday, November 22, 2026 ~ 1:00 – 3:00 PM

Make a Moon Lamp

Location: The Public House (418 A St Spfld)

Ages 8+

Enjoy a creative night out with family or friends as you make your own light-up moon. No skills needed! This beginner-friendly project is relaxing, fun, and easy make. Learn simple techniques while you sculpt and decorate a magical moon lamp that lights up from within. Get crafty with your favorite people as you make your own light-up moon. You’ll feel like a master sculptor using some simple techniques. No experience needed. Just come ready to play, laugh, and get creative! Leave with your own handmade moon lamp and an experience to remember.