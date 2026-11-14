Make a Light-Up Mosaic Holiday Tree
Make a Light-Up Mosaic Holiday Tree
Thursday, December 10, 2026 ~ 6:00 – 8:30 PM
Make a Light-Up Mosaic Holiday Tree
Location: The Hybrid (941 W 3rd Ave, Eugene)
Ages 10+
Let’s celebrate the holiday season! Enjoy a night out with friends and family as you make your own 8” mosaic Christmas Tree. Use stained glass and beads to create your own beautiful work of art. All supplies and instructions are included.
Make your own festive work of art that sparkles this holiday season! You’ll take home some happy hoiliday memories and a gorgeous work of art that you’ll be proud to display.
Get tickets here: https://www.thehybrideugene.com/events/p/light-up-mosaic-tree-workshop
The Hybrid Gallery
45-75
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 10 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Moon & Hare Studio
5417018064
moonandharestudio@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Chrissy Bernards
moonandharestudio@gmail.com
The Hybrid Gallery
941 W. 3rd Ave.Eugene, Oregon 97402
541-556-7542
info@thehybridgallery.com