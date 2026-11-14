Thursday, December 10, 2026 ~ 6:00 – 8:30 PM

Make a Light-Up Mosaic Holiday Tree

Location: The Hybrid (941 W 3rd Ave, Eugene)

Ages 10+

Let’s celebrate the holiday season! Enjoy a night out with friends and family as you make your own 8” mosaic Christmas Tree. Use stained glass and beads to create your own beautiful work of art. All supplies and instructions are included.

Make your own festive work of art that sparkles this holiday season! You’ll take home some happy hoiliday memories and a gorgeous work of art that you’ll be proud to display.

Get tickets here: https://www.thehybrideugene.com/events/p/light-up-mosaic-tree-workshop