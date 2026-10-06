Make Gelli Printed & Collaged Cat Notecards
Make Gelli Printed & Collaged Cat Notecards
Sunday, November 15, 2026 ~ 1:00 – 3:00 PM
Make Gelli Prints & Collage Cats
Overlap Self Care Superstore (136 S 6th St Spfld)
Ages 18+
Make a collection of colorful, quirky cat notecards using your own handmade gelli prints! We’ll start by making a plethora of colorful printed papers, then cut, layer, and collage them into unique cat notecards for sending to friends, tucking into gifts, or keeping for yourself. Keep your cats simple or give them stripes and spots, wild colors or fancy patterns… whatever your imagination can come up with. You’ll make a collection of one-of-a-kind notecards, plus plenty of extra gelli prints to save for future creative projects.
Overlap Self-Care Super Store
40
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 15 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Moon and Hare Studio
5417018064
moonandharestudio@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Chrissy Bernards
moonandharestudio@gmail.com
Overlap Self-Care Super Store
136 S 6th StreetSpringfield, Oregon