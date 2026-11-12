Thursday, December 3, 2026 ~ 6:00 PM

Make Gelli-Printed Earrings

Location: Overlap Self Care Superstore (136 S 6th St Spfld)

Ages 18+

Make your own colorful, one-of-a-kind earrings using gelli printing! You’ll experiment with layers of color, texture, and pattern as you create unique designs on wooden earrings. You’ll make two pairs of earrings, each with its own personality. They’re fun to wear and personalize, and make lovely handmade gifts for someone special, too.

