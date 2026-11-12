Make Gelli-Printed Earrings
Make Gelli-Printed Earrings
Thursday, December 3, 2026 ~ 6:00 PM
Make Gelli-Printed Earrings
Location: Overlap Self Care Superstore (136 S 6th St Spfld)
Ages 18+
Make your own colorful, one-of-a-kind earrings using gelli printing! You’ll experiment with layers of color, texture, and pattern as you create unique designs on wooden earrings. You’ll make two pairs of earrings, each with its own personality. They’re fun to wear and personalize, and make lovely handmade gifts for someone special, too.
Overlap Self-Care Super Store
$45
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 3 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Moon and Hare Studio
5417018064
moonandharestudio@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
moonandharestudio@gmail.com
Overlap Self-Care Super Store
136 S 6th StreetSpringfield, Oregon