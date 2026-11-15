Thursday, December 17, 2026 ~ 6:00 – 7:30 PM

Make Mosaic Ornaments

Location: Overlap Self Care Superstore (136 S 6th St Spfld)

Ages 18+

Create a beautiful mosaic ornament using colorful, stained-glass-style tiles and a bamboo base. You’ll arrange the tiles to create your own unique design, then assemble your ornament to take home. It’s an easy, relaxing project that makes a lovely addition to your holiday decorations or a thoughtful handmade gift.

