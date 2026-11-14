Tuesday, December 15, 2026 – 1:00PM

Make Mushroom Ornaments

Location: The Public House (418 A St Spfld)

Ages 8+

Let’s spend a cozy Sunday afternoon making adorable little mushroom ornaments! We’ll be hand-sewing them from soft velvet and wool-blend felt, adding tiny pearl beads for spots, and stuffing them until they’re nice and plump. I’ll walk you through the process, so no sewing experience is needed. And because one mushroom is never quite enough, everyone will go home with supplies to make another one at home!

Get your tickets here: https://moonandharestudio.com/product/make-mushroom-ornaments-december-15/