Make Velvet Mushroom Ornaments
Make Velvet Mushroom Ornaments
Tuesday, December 15, 2026 – 1:00PM
Make Mushroom Ornaments
Location: The Public House (418 A St Spfld)
Ages 8+
Let’s spend a cozy Sunday afternoon making adorable little mushroom ornaments! We’ll be hand-sewing them from soft velvet and wool-blend felt, adding tiny pearl beads for spots, and stuffing them until they’re nice and plump. I’ll walk you through the process, so no sewing experience is needed. And because one mushroom is never quite enough, everyone will go home with supplies to make another one at home!
Get your tickets here: https://moonandharestudio.com/product/make-mushroom-ornaments-december-15/
The Public House
33.00
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Tue, 15 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Moon & Hare Studio
5417018064
moonandharestudio@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Chrissy Bernards
moonandharestudio@gmail.com
The Public House
418 A StreetSpringfield , Oregon 97477