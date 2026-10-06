Thursday, November 5, 2026 ~ 6:00 – 8:00 PM

Make Your Own Mosaic Coasters

Overlap Self Care Superstore (136 S 6th St Spfld)

Ages 18+

Create a pair of beautiful mosaic coasters using a bamboo base and colorful, stained-glass-style mosaic tiles. You’ll arrange and attach the tiles to create your own unique designs. This workshop is easy, relaxing, and fun, with no previous experience needed. You’ll go home with two handmade mosaic coasters to brighten up your coffee table, dining table, or wherever you like to set down a drink.