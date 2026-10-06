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Make Your Own Mosaic Coasters

Make Your Own Mosaic Coasters

Thursday, November 5, 2026 ~ 6:00 – 8:00 PM
Make Your Own Mosaic Coasters
Overlap Self Care Superstore (136 S 6th St Spfld)
Ages 18+

Create a pair of beautiful mosaic coasters using a bamboo base and colorful, stained-glass-style mosaic tiles. You’ll arrange and attach the tiles to create your own unique designs. This workshop is easy, relaxing, and fun, with no previous experience needed. You’ll go home with two handmade mosaic coasters to brighten up your coffee table, dining table, or wherever you like to set down a drink.

Overlap Self-Care Super Store
45
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 5 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Moon and Hare Studio
5417018064
moonandharestudio@gmail.com
www.moonandharestudio.com

Artist Group Info

Chrissy Bernards
moonandharestudio@gmail.com
https://moonandharestudio.com
Overlap Self-Care Super Store
136 S 6th Street
Springfield, Oregon