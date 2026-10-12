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Mandala Dot'n'Sip Night

Mandala Dot'n'Sip Night

Enjoy a relaxing and fun evening at the Coast! You'll learn Acrylic dot painting skills in this after hours class, presented by Florence artist, 808 Koastal Krafts. During the evening, you'll get to play with paint textures and application techniques, apply stencils, and get all the info you'll need to continue your own dotting practice at home.

Participants can enjoy a variety of local and regional wine, beer and cider, light refreshments. All tools and materials, and personalized instruction are included. You will get to take home one or more dot mandala creations to keep or give as gifts.

Pre-registration required, and seating is limited - Sign up to claim your spot today!

Serene Abundance Studio Space
40
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM, every month on Friday through Apr 23, 2027.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Serene Abundance Studio Space
(541) 590-3877
inbox@sereneabundancemagic.com
https://www.sassflo.com/
Serene Abundance Studio Space
148 Maple Street, Suite B
Florence, Oregon 97439
541-590-3877
inbox@sereneabundancemagic.com
https://www.sassflo.com