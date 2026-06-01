March Fourth Marching Band at Music on the Halfshell, Roseburg

From Portland, here comes the costumed psychedelic punk rock marching band circus troupe. M4’s show features such an amazing eclectic blend of music and performance that includes percussion corps, a 7-horn part horn section, dancers, acrobatics, and stilt walkers. It is an evening of high energy and pure fun. M4 will be a terrific way to wind up our 34th season.

MOTHS was founded in 1992 and has grown to become one of the premier summer music events in the Pacific Northwest. The free series is held on Tuesday evenings at Nichols Band Shell on the Umpqua River in Stewart Park, in beautiful Roseburg.

This year’s line-up of eight shows begins on June 23rd. Each of these family friendly concerts are from 7:00-9:00pm.

Bring your blanket and join us for our 34th season!

