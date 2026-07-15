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Maude's 150th Birthday Party

Maude's 150th Birthday Party

Join us at the Art Center for a free community event on Saturday, August 1, from 2 – 4 pm as we mark an extraordinary milestone: Artist Maude I. Kerns’s 150th birthday. Enjoy free art activities and refreshments, including ice cream from Prince Puckler’s Ice Cream, wine from King Estate Winery, and birthday cake from Noisette Pastry Kitchen.

The public is invited to view a special display of works from the Art Center’s permanent Maude I. Kerns collection. Check out our gift shop where we feature notecards with reproductions of Maude Kerns works from the Center’s collection as well as other related merchandise.

Did you know that Maude I. Kerns (1876 – 1965) was the only artist in the Pacific Northwest to exhibit regularly at the Museum of Non-Objective Painting in New York, the precursor of the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, alongside renown artists like Wassily Kandinsky and Josef Albers? “Maude’s 150th Birthday Party,” which is free and open to the public, is a wonderful opportunity to learn more of the remarkable story of our namesake and the impact she continues to make in our community.

Donations are welcome. Contributions go to support the Art Center’s new multi-use studio and classroom in the former printmaking studio.

Maude Kerns Art Center
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Maude Kerns Art Center
541-345-1571
staff@mkartcenter.org
https://www.mkartcenter.org/
Maude Kerns Art Center
1915 East 15th Avenue
Eugene, Oregon 97403
541-345-1571
staff@mkartcenter.org
https://www.mkartcenter.org/