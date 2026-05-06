Memorial Day Weekend 2026

On Sunday May 24th and Monday May 25th Eugene Masonic Cemetery Association (EMCA) will host a series of events commemorating those who have fought and died for our freedom. Flags will fly over veterans graves and Barry Barreau will play taps at 12:15 both days in the Public Square.

The main cemetery entrance gates at 25th and University will open at 11 am both days for drop-offs, but there is no parking in the cemetery.

Hope Abbey will be open from 11 am to 5 pm Sunday and Monday. Please come in to enjoy some refreshments while you explore the mausoleum. Consider a donation to help us maintain the beauty and serenity of this historic building and grounds.

“History Hunts” is a fun scavenger hunt for older children and families. Pick up the map in the mausoleum and then explore the cemetery to find the historic graves. All participants gets a prize.

Scheduled cemetery tours begin at 12:30 pm on Sunday and Monday. Meet in the mausoleum for your host. The Sunday tour will be given by our landscape expert Diego Llewellyn-Jones. The Monday tour is given by Caroline Forell an experienced guide focusing on the history of the cemetery.

On Sunday, May 24th is first the “Music on the Square” free concert of the season. The Dubious Rubes are scheduled to play at 6 pm. Bring blankets or low chairs to be comfortable on the grass.

We are adding a new event this year! If you look at some of the graves you may see a ghost or two, and they will tell you their story…keep your eyes open! Check in with the volunteers in the mausoleum if you need help finding the ghosts…

Our Memorial Day weekend program is the cemetery's largest outreach effort of the year and is full of opportunities to learn about Eugene and Oregon history while enjoying the cemetery's natural setting. The Eugene Masonic Cemetery, established in 1859, is the final resting place for many of Eugene's luminaries.