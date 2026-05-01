Navigating Through Centuries: From Ancient to Global Contemporary in Korean Art

Navigating Through Centuries surveys the complex trajectory of art in Korea, which was significantly impacted by socio-political upheaval and cultural developments from the fifth century to the present. The exhibition is comprised of six chronological thematic sections — from the power and religion of the Three Kingdoms period (57 BCE–668 CE), to the refined aristocratic ideals of the Goryeo (918–1392) and Confucian governance of the Joseon (1392–1910) dynasties, through vestiges of tradition after the Korean War (1950–1953), experimental practices during the modern era, and globalization of contemporary art. Each section examines how aesthetic practices respond to the evolving philosophies, ideologies, critical events, and issues of a specific historical period.

The exhibition begins with materials from the Three Kingdoms period in which are embedded political/religious authority and communal rituals, laying the foundation for Korean cultural memory. The Goryeo dynasty section highlights the refined aesthetics and Buddhist motifs that reflect aristocratic ideals and literati culture, while also indicating Korea’s participation in East Asian cultural exchange. The Joseon section showcases art that embodies the Confucian literati values that fundamentally shaped the moral order, governance, and cultural life of the period.

The modern and contemporary sections focus on twentieth-century art, which has continually questioned, responded to, and been shaped by the last tumultuous century of Korean history. The first postwar section features art that portrays the remnants of indigenous culture in the aftermath of the Korean War. The next section presents experimental works by artists who challenged the canon of art by blurring boundaries of cultures, genres, and mediums. The final section showcases global contemporary art by diasporic creators, many of whom have played central roles in integrating Korean art into the international mainstream.

Navigating Through Centuries narrates the conflicted yet intertwined relationships between art and culture, individuals and communities, and socio-politics and history, inviting audiences to consider the broad history of Korea through the lens of art. The exhibition was curated by Soojin Jeong, 2023–2026 Post-Graduate Curatorial Fellow in East Asian Art, as well as Heejung Chang, 2025–2026 JSMA/Korea Foundation Global Challengers Museum Intern.