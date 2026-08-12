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New Work and Old Favorites, Photography by Rich Bergeman

New Work and Old Favorites, Photography by Rich Bergeman

New Work and Old Favorites, Photography by Rich Bergeman
The show runs from August 29 through October 28, 2026
There will be an artist reception on Saturday, August 29 from 1-4 pm.

The O'Brien Photo Gallery
2833 Willamette, Ste. B.
Eugene, OR. 97405
Phone: (541) 729-3572

The gallery will be open Tuesday through Friday from 1-5 pm.
Call to be sure we are open or to reserve a special viewing time.

Email: picmac1945@gmail.com
Website: https://www.waltobrien.net/the-o-brien-photo-gallery
It’s been about 10 years now since I converted a spare DSLR camera
to infrared. Five camera conversions later and I’m still smitten by how
IR has jazzed up my hitherto feeble efforts at landscape photography.
I’ve been a diehard B+W photographer since the 1980s, having burned
film through a succession of 4x5, 5x7, 8x10 and pinhole cameras,
mostly aimed at the usual suspects—abandoned buildings, old barns,
ghost towns, eerie interiors, etc—printing in silver and then platinum.
Occasional forays into straight landscape photography taught me how
challenging it is to master the black-and-white landscape print.

Infrared has become my secret sauce. Those vexingly muddled middle
grays characteristic of green scenery when photographed in straight
B+W hop off an IR print as sparkling highlights (sometimes too much
so). And those pale blue skies that used to swallow up the clouds now
show up as deep rich tones, setting off the clouds in brilliant fashion.
And now, voila´, I’m a landscape photographer.

https://richbergeman.zenfolio.com/

The O'Brien Photo Gallery
01:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 29 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

The O'Brien Photo Gallery
541-729-3572
picmac1945@gmail.com
https://www.waltobrien.net/the-o-brien-photo-gallery

Artist Group Info

Rich Bergeman
rbergeman@proaxis.com
https://richbergeman.zenfolio.com/
The O'Brien Photo Gallery
2833 Willamette, Ste. B
Eugene, Oregon 97405
541-729-3572
picmac1945@gmail.com
https://www.waltobrien.net/the-o-brien-photo-gallery