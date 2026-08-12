New Work and Old Favorites, Photography by Rich Bergeman

The show runs from August 29 through October 28, 2026

There will be an artist reception on Saturday, August 29 from 1-4 pm.

The O'Brien Photo Gallery

2833 Willamette, Ste. B.

Eugene, OR. 97405

Phone: (541) 729-3572

The gallery will be open Tuesday through Friday from 1-5 pm.

Call to be sure we are open or to reserve a special viewing time.

Email: picmac1945@gmail.com

Website: https://www.waltobrien.net/the-o-brien-photo-gallery

It’s been about 10 years now since I converted a spare DSLR camera

to infrared. Five camera conversions later and I’m still smitten by how

IR has jazzed up my hitherto feeble efforts at landscape photography.

I’ve been a diehard B+W photographer since the 1980s, having burned

film through a succession of 4x5, 5x7, 8x10 and pinhole cameras,

mostly aimed at the usual suspects—abandoned buildings, old barns,

ghost towns, eerie interiors, etc—printing in silver and then platinum.

Occasional forays into straight landscape photography taught me how

challenging it is to master the black-and-white landscape print.

Infrared has become my secret sauce. Those vexingly muddled middle

grays characteristic of green scenery when photographed in straight

B+W hop off an IR print as sparkling highlights (sometimes too much

so). And those pale blue skies that used to swallow up the clouds now

show up as deep rich tones, setting off the clouds in brilliant fashion.

And now, voila´, I’m a landscape photographer.

https://richbergeman.zenfolio.com/

