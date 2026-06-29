New Zone Events – July 2026

In addition to the eclectic mix of contemporary and traditional art created by the New Zone members, we will be hosting three Featured-Artist special exhibits during the month of July.

Opening Reception: First Friday, July 3rd, from 5:30 – 8:00 during the First Friday Artwalk.

Sarjé Haynes – Shift Happens

“I used to seek change. Now it seeks me.”

"Shift Happens" is dedicated to threshold moments in life. This series is painted using an iterative ink-blotting method. Each piece imperfectly mirrors another in the series, reflecting how one decision can completely change an outcome.

The show features only originals--no prints. A variety of "Mystery Seconds" are offered for budget-conscious collectors.

Corla Bertrand – Soul Stirrings

A Cauldron of Magic and Revelation

This collage presentation bridges the gap between tangible reality and the ethereal landscape of the subconscious mind. It stirs a cauldron of shadow ambivalence and necessary light, geometry and life, tension and wonder. It intentionally creates emotional weight, while giving form to the artist’s nightly dreams and openness to divine revelation.

And, in our Klausmeier Room

Alyssa Cody and Kathryn Veiga – Welcome Home

Meet Me in the Underbelly

The Welcome Home exhibit is a series of ceremonies. Using acrylic, pressed flowers, the written word, and other objects that inspire, artists Alyssa Cody and Kathryn Veiga channel the trickster archetype, a conduit for creative processing as they reckon with the grief of loss and the gift of life. For what greater joy is there in life than making art with your friends?

New Zone Gallery is located centrally in downtown Eugene at 110 East 11th on the corner of Oak Street.

Gallery hours: 12 – 6 pm Tuesday – Sunday