New Zone Gallery Events - June 2026
New Zone Gallery Events - June 2026
New Zone Gallery – June Events
In addition to the eclectic mix of contemporary and traditional art created by the New Zone members shown at the New Zone Gallery, located in our beautiful space at 110 East 11th, we will be hosting two Featured Artist exhibits during the month of June.
Opening Reception
Friday, June 5th, 5:30 – 8:30 pm, during the First Friday Artwalk
Live music, libations and snacks.
Uyen-Thi Nguyen - “Awakening”
“If we all could see the world through the eyes of a child, we would see the magic of everything.” - Chee Vai Tang
From the secret language of butterflies to golden lore, these paintings explore life as a mystery unfolding, as it is to a child.
Tessa Liebman - “A Comfortable Silence”
A selection of quiet moments that weave together to form our everyday
life. Curtains, shadows, dinner tables, precious items.
New Zone Gallery
110 W 11th, (on the corner of Oak St.)
Downtown Eugene
Open Tuesday-Sunday 12-6 pm