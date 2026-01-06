New Zone Gallery Events - June 2026

New Zone Gallery – June Events

In addition to the eclectic mix of contemporary and traditional art created by the New Zone members shown at the New Zone Gallery, located in our beautiful space at 110 East 11th, we will be hosting two Featured Artist exhibits during the month of June.

Opening Reception

Friday, June 5th, 5:30 – 8:30 pm, during the First Friday Artwalk

Live music, libations and snacks.

Uyen-Thi Nguyen - “Awakening”

“If we all could see the world through the eyes of a child, we would see the magic of everything.” - Chee Vai Tang

From the secret language of butterflies to golden lore, these paintings explore life as a mystery unfolding, as it is to a child.

Tessa Liebman - “A Comfortable Silence”

A selection of quiet moments that weave together to form our everyday

life. Curtains, shadows, dinner tables, precious items.

New Zone Gallery

110 W 11th, (on the corner of Oak St.)

Downtown Eugene

Open Tuesday-Sunday 12-6 pm

