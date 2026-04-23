New Zone Gallery – May Events

In addition to the eclectic mix of contemporary and traditional art created by the New Zone members shown at the New Zone Gallery, located in our beautiful space at 110 East 11th, we will be hosting four Featured Artist exhibits during the month of May.

Opening Reception

Friday, May 1st, 5:30 – 8:30 pm, during the First Friday Artwalk

Live music, libations and snacks.

David Diethelm - “Awash in the Flow”

The Optimistic Struggle

This collection displays the use of thinned oil paint and gravity-led composition. From the spreading shapes of Icebergs Melting in Rain to the upward-moving energy of Driptych, the work reveals a world that is simultaneously eroding and emerging—a testament to the resilience of creativity, offering a vibrant, impressionistic look at the energy surrounding us.

KF Gregory - “Liminal space”

Between two worlds

KF Gregory is an emerging multidisciplinary artist based in Eugene, OR whose oil and watercolor paintings explore liminal, otherworldly spaces. Inspired by years of travel through the American West and beyond, his landscapes feel both familiar and imagined—quiet, atmospheric places suspended between reality and dream.

In the Klausmeier Room

Steven Ferri - “Anonymous”

“These people do not exist.”

"Anonymous" explores the fragile line between recognition and absence. By combining synthetic portraiture with material obstruction, "Anonymous" shifts portraiture away from representation and toward process. It asks not who is depicted, but how recognition itself is constructed — and what happens when that process breaks down.

ECCO School - “In Our Own Words” Special Student Exhibition

Through drawing, painting, and mixed media, students explore personal

expression in their own distinct ways. This collection celebrates

authenticity, creativity, and the power of individual voice.

New Zone Gallery

110 W 11th, (on the corner of Oak St.)

Downtown Eugene

Open Tuesday-Sunday 12-6 pm

