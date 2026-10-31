New Zone Gallery - November Events

New Zone Gallery Events – November 2026

In addition to the eclectic mix of contemporary and traditional art created by the New Zone Gallery members, we will be hosting three special exhibitions during the month of November.

Opening Reception: First Friday, November 6th, from 5:30 – 8:00 during the First Friday Artwalk. Live music, libations and hors d’oeuvres!

Doremus Scudder

New Work”

“Photographs from my recent travels in the American West”

“This exhibit showcases images from my ‘photo safaris’ with my large-format film camera during the last few years. None of these works has been exhibited before. They include photographs from the Pacific Coast, the Oregon Outback and more.

As is usual for me, nothing at all is digital. All the images were made with black-and-white film and enlarged in the darkroom using traditional processes.

Many of these images explore my fascination with the tonalities of historical photographs made on film not sensitive to all colors of light. The luminous shadows and milky skies in these images evoke a timelessness and a more abstract rendering, which can be achieved using modern film and blue or cyan filtration.”

Candace Hunter

“Keys to the Realm”

“Keys to the Realm is an invitation to consider how you’d tell the story. Each piece is a structure akin to the structures The Universe hands us. Each one is entitled with a single word for inspiration. What story do you see hiding in the structure? How would you play in that world?”

In the Klausmeier Room

W.R. "Bill” Friday, Laura Lewis and Kylana Hegnes

“A Legacy of Storytelling Through Visual Art”

Three generations of artists from one family, the commonalities and uniqueness of inherited storytelling through art forms.

The three artists in this event, W.R. "Bill" Friday (1942-2024) a life-long Oregon artist, Laura Lewis (1960) Oregon artist and a current member of the New Zone Gallery, and the youngest Kylana Hegnes (2003), an award- winning artist from Washington State are all from one family, each with their own story to tell, their similarities and uniquenesses.

New Zone Gallery is located centrally in downtown Eugene at 110 East 11th on the corner of Oak Street.

Gallery hours: 12 – 6 pm Tuesday – Sunday

